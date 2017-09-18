2 charged in connection with Hopewell pharmacy robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a pharmacy robbery that happened Sept. 10 in Hopewell.

Hopewell Police announced Monday afternoon that they arrested Kathry Dianne Snyder, 42, of Hopewell, and Zachariah Thomas Gallow, 23, of Chesterfield County.

Snyder was arrested without incident Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. for accessory before the fact to burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of stolen property and concealing or attempting to destroy evidence. She is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail and was arraigned on all charges on Sept. 14.

Gallow, 23, was arrested Monday without incident and charged with four felony counts of burglary in the nighttime and possession of burglary tools. Gallow has been taken to Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held pending arraignment.

The arrest stems from a Sept. 10 burglary that happened early in the morning at Hometown Drug pharmacy in the 2500 block of Gray Street. Police arrived after an alarm was activated to find the business had been burglarized.

Their preliminary investigation determined that a lone male suspect forced entry into the business through a rear door and stole money and prescription medication before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a 5’8″ to 5’11” white male with a thin build and short-styled haircut, possibly between 20-25 years old. He was wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt over an orange-colored t-shirt, blue jeans and dark sneakers. He was also wearing a single, dark-colored glove on his right hand and had a blue bandana concealing the lower part of his face.

The Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this matterand is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the incident, were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident or have any information to provide regarding the offender, contact lead Detective Cameron List of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

Additionally, any person(s) who have information on this or any other crime occurring in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the web at tipsoft.com.

