Have you made the switch? Get the new WRIC 8News App

(WRIC) — We’ve upgraded our app!

Stay on top of the latest news, weather, sports and traffic in Central Virginia with the free WRIC 8News App. You’ll have access to weather radars, breaking news, video, photos and live streaming newscasts all at the tap of your finger.

What’s New?

We’ve redesigned the WFLA 8 News app for smartphones and tablets to make it easier than ever before to get the latest local, national and world news right at your fingertips. Our easy-to-use interface allows you to swipe from one story to the next, giving you constantly updated new information every time you open the app.

In addition to the latest articles and videos from the News Channel 8 Newsroom, you’ll also now be able to watch live newscasts, enter contests and get automatic weather alerts based on your location right from one convenient application. It’s everything you love about News Channel 8 right in the palm of your hand.

How Do I Get It?

(NOTE: The below links are only compatible using a mobile device)

iPhone Users: Tap here to update your device. Don’t have the app? All you have to do is search “8News” in the Apple App store.

Android Users: Because of limitations in the Google Play store, we’ve had to release a new app. You can download that app here. You’ll also want to delete the current app to avoid confusion.

All users: You’ll get the same WRIC 8News content and alerts you expect from Central Virginia’s local news leader.

Features & Enhancements:

Navigate easily through local news and information that’s important to you

Stay informed of breaking news with alerts — alerting for breaking news, severe weather, and traffic. Our Alert Center displays all recent alerts in one location within the app, not just on your phone’s notification screen

View local news videos embedded within stories or at full screen as well as live streaming all newscasts

More robust weather section with local forecasts, interactive radar, maps, and video

Stay in-the-know on school, business, religious closings and parking bans

Help shape local coverage by submitting photos and news tips through iReport8

Improved and easy sharing of interesting articles via e-mail, Facebook® and Twitter™

The new WRIC 8News app is available in the Apple App Store and the Android Play Store. Download or update now!