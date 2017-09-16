Woman rescued from burning house in eastern Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home Saturday shortly after noon.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene of the house fire in the 6100 block of Osborne Turnpike in the county’s east end at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

On the way, they were told that a woman was trapped in the home and was no longer responding to the 911 dispatcher.

When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house and immediately jumped into action and within three minutes had pushed through the smoke, found the victim and removed her from the home.

The woman was transported to VCU Medical Center by ambulance where she is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident was brought under control at 12:55 p.m. with the help of additional responding firefighters.

The victim said that a smoke alarm woke her and alerted her to the fire.

The Henrico Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate the blaze.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.