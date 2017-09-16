Sources: 3 juveniles severely injured in ATV crash in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several juveniles were injured Saturday afternoon in an ATV accident in Prince George County.

Police sources say that at least four juveniles were involved in a head-on collision between an ATV and a utility vehicle, a type of four-wheeled, off-road vehicle similar to a golf cart.

The source said that three of the juveniles suffered severe injuries, and as a result, two were medically evacuated by helicopter. The third child was transported by ambulance.

The two children who were flown out were taken to VCU Medical Center.

The condition of the juveniles is currently unknown.

