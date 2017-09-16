Residents say policing kept things safe during Richmond protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The show of force by police is being credited with keeping things calm at Saturday’s protests on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

Richmond police spent more than a month preparing and residents say that they are thankful for their efforts.

Roads in the area were barricaded with fencing and dump trucks. Anyone who came to protest today near the Lee Monument knew police meant business.

“I hope it remains peaceful, it looks pretty peaceful,” one resident said. “There is a lot of police so it doesn’t really look like things can get out of hand.”

Police were taking no chances escorting anyone out who caused any issues. Police say one man was asked to leave but was not arrested. Another woman was arrested and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after she was heard making a threat.

Residents who live along Monument Avenue say they could not thank the police enough for the show of force.

“We’ve been very impressed with everything that they have done, they have been able to keep the groups apart, they’ve watched who’s coming in and controlled who is coming out and we have no complaints at all,” another person said.

Police had taken extra steps to protect homes here, barricading off the access to the front of most homes along Monument Avenue. Residents were asked to use their rear alley entrance.

“I thought yeah they are keeping us in, but they are keeping everyone else out, so it made us feel good.”

Residents who live in the area say that despite the inconvenience, they did not mind police doing what they had to do to make sure everyone was safe.

“Mainly, the barricades kind of help the process because after Charlottesville we need more presence. So I’m glad that everybody is aware and prepared for it.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.