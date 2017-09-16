Protesters converge on Monument Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s the latest about what’s going on during protests at the Confederate Monuments in Richmond.

Few Confederate protesters have come back. Police have backed crowd away from them. Still pretty calm. No confrontations at this point. pic.twitter.com/T21qC3Sq6V — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) September 16, 2017

BREAKING: Police asked the pro-statue group from Tenn to leave for their own safety and due to growing crowds, they agreed. They are gone. — Parker Slaybaugh (@Parker8News) September 16, 2017

It appears the handful of people supporting the monuments just left. The tension just disappeared and crowd is scattering. pic.twitter.com/B0vhluSgsd — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) September 16, 2017

The @RichmondPolice just pushed the crowd back about 10 feet. No violence just lots of insults being hurled. — Kristin Smith (@kristin8news) September 16, 2017

Group has marched to Lee Monument circle. Chanting at edge of barricade. pic.twitter.com/1zEAEfcrqp — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) September 16, 2017

The Marchers are walking directly toward Lee Monument. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/S2M3M7pUF4 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

Some trying to march toward Lee Monument police telling them no signs with sticks, no flags with poles, no umbrellas. pic.twitter.com/RsDAQ7V0SI — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) September 16, 2017

Marchers going through barriers. Police allowing flags but are taking the flag polls. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/7di9YiWDu0 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

"We stand for justice in the former capital of the confederacy, Richmond Virginia" @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/IofGb240nF — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

"Racism has got to go" @8NEWS Black Lives Matter from New York is also here. pic.twitter.com/HFR3gQoMKT — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

Group is not heading all the way to Lee Monument. Gathering here at JEB Stuart Monument. pic.twitter.com/YUvWR9eUQC — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) September 16, 2017

The marchers have somewhat stopped at Monument and Lombardy at the church directly in front of Stuart Monument @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/kBcOCUe7x5 — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

The group of marchers are headed down Broad Street on the direction of the monuments. Police redirecting traffic @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/rZN4z5hjYv — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

A group of protestors started walking toward the rally at Maggie Walker chanting "we want justice" @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/2QOqtffUey — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

Group starting their March toward Monument Ave. Speakers told group not to engage in any violence should they encounter other group. pic.twitter.com/yxp2QGPXqJ — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) September 16, 2017

Chief Alfred Durham is on site at the Maggie Walker statue pic.twitter.com/PuqSrYqQwt — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

"We are here because we believe Richmond is a new vision city" pic.twitter.com/XuB2QUquJx — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

Richmond Interfaith Center among others at the Maggie Walker statue @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/4qO33HJLYu — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

Going on right now at the Maggie Walker statue… @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/l1DlPEqF9h — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) September 16, 2017

Crowds starting to gather at Maggie Walker Monument. pic.twitter.com/vPUxqkW9P4 — Mark Tenia (@marktenia8News) September 16, 2017

Police in riot gear arrive to the Monument Ave. and Meadow St. entrance ahead of planned protests. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/AJVXhCZoXc — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) September 16, 2017

Four City of Richmond dump trucks blocking both eastbound and westbound Monument Avenue at Meadow. No Dodge Charger getting through. #RVA pic.twitter.com/SskBuJ4qTi — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) September 16, 2017

Police officer inside the barrier HEAVILY armored. #RVA pic.twitter.com/RW0OCpBB8V — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) September 16, 2017

Police officer tells me these City dump trucks will be in roadways specifically to prevent anyone from driving a car into people. #RVA pic.twitter.com/vppU6WltmJ — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) September 16, 2017

The sun is coming up on city trucks, barriers, and police cars keeping anyone and everyone away from the Lee statue. #RVA pic.twitter.com/7CkZUa9ztN — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) September 16, 2017

You can't get within 100 yards of the Lee statue right now. I'm wondering where people will go when they can't go here. #RVA pic.twitter.com/2e6bKBkVa9 — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) September 16, 2017

VERY heavy police presence surrounding Robert E. Lee statue. Police, city trucks, and barricades everywhere. #RVA @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/XcMggeMpt9 — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) September 16, 2017

Barricades, police and City dump trucks blocking off area near Lee monument ahead of planned demonstrations today. I'm live w/ the latest. pic.twitter.com/rkMn70EX4W — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) September 16, 2017

This is a developing story.

