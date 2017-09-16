Positively Richmond: Henrico employees help resident replace kitchen cabinets

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is now spotlighting employees who go above and beyond to help others in their community.

This week, they are honoring Lieutenant Ben Martin and Firefighter Jay Browne from the Henrico County Division of Fire.

Martin and Browne spent a recent day off helping a handicapped resident replace their kitchen cabinets with the Catholic Heart Workcamp organizations.

Because of their efforts, and the help of others, the resident’s home is now safer.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.