Police identify man stabbed to death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police have identified the man who was stabbed to death Saturday morning in the Monroe Ward neighborhood.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police were called to an apartment in the 10 block of North 4th Street for a report of a stabbing.

Police were told a known individual forced his way into the apartment and began to assault two men. During the altercation, one of the men, Brandon Lamb, 29, of Richmond, suffered a stab wound. Lamb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police say they are pursing this case as a death investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Det. Sgt. Michael Rogers at (804) 646-3914 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

