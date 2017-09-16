PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds gather to protest for and against Confederate monuments in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds gathered in Richmond Saturday to express their support for removing Confederate monuments in the city. A significantly smaller group from out of state was also on hand to protest the possible removal of the statues.

Groups have been actively protesting since about 9 a.m., and continued even after the out of state group left the area.

Several groups were involved in the planning of the rallies which all converged on Monument Avenue, including the Richmond Peace Education Center, The First Unitarian Universalist Church of Richmond, the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, a New York chapter of Black Lives Matter and a group from Tennessee who called themselves Confederate States of America II.

Hundreds gather to protest for and against Confederate monuments in Richmond View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of Richmond Police. Adria Scharf, director of the Richmond Peace Education Center and an organizer of the Richmond Stands United Rally speaks to the crowd of counter protesters in front of the Maggie Walker Monument on Broad Street.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.