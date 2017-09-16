Hanover County Police need help finding missing adult

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Hugo E. Nievas, 88, was last seen at the Hampton Inn in Mechanicsville on Saturday at about 10 a.m. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray pants and Nike sneakers. Nievas is described as a Hispanic male, with white hair and brown eyes, 5’7” tall and weighing 160-180 lbs. Family members believe Nievas suffers from a medical condition.

Nievas is operating a 2016 Chevy four-door sedan bearing New Jersey license plates A12GCH.

If approached, it should be known that Nievas speaks only Spanish.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hugo Nievas is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.