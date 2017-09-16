Chesterfield Police investigating after break-in suspect was accidentally shot

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that happened during a break-in Saturday morning.

Police said they were investigating the break-in at a residence in the 6500 block of Creekrun Drive when they received a second call about a shooting in the area.

A person was found shot in the 4500 block of Watchrun Drive. Both addresses are located in the same neighborhood off Hopkins Road.

Officers went to the scene and soon realized the two incidents were related.

Shortly thereafter, a suspect in the break-in was located attempting to flee the area and taken into custody.

While interviewing the break-in suspect, police learned that the shooting victim may have also been involved in the break-in. Police now believe that the victim was accidentally shot with a firearm he was trying to steal from the house on Creekrun Drive.

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and trying to identify any other who may have been involved.

