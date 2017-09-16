4 juveniles injured in ATV collision in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several juveniles were severely injured in an ATV accident in Prince George County over the weekend

According to the Prince George County Police Department, their preliminary investigation determined that the juveniles were riding two ATV-style vehicles when they collided in a field at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Three of the juveniles suffered serious injuries. Two of them were flown to VCU Medical Center and another was transported via ambulance. The juveniles are listed in serious, but stable condition.

8News has learned that legally, the children shouldn’t have been operating the vehicles.

According to an ATV safety expert, the kids were too young to be riding on those vehicles. They explained that such vehicles are reserved for riders 16 years and older. The kids involved in the accident were as young as nine.

There is a possibility that someone could be held accountable for the crash as it’s against the law for children under the age of 16 to ride ATV’s with larger engines.

The incident remains under investigation

