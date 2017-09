RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil is planned for Friday evening for one of the victims in two deadly shootings in Richmond’s Gilpin Court.

Jenelle Smith, 26, was one of four people killed in the shootings early Sunday morning.

Friday’s vigil is planned for 34th and S streets at 5 p.m.

Those attending are asked to bring candles and purple and white balloons.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.