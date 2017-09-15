Teen shot and killed by police in northern Virginia

HAYMARKET, Va. (WRIC/AP) — A teenager was shot and killed by police in northern Virginia Friday morning during what appeared to be a hostage situation.

Prince William County Police say the shooting occurred Friday around 10:45 a.m. in Haymarket in the western part of the county, about 37 miles (60 kilometers) west of Washington.

Police were told that one of the parties involved had a bomb strapped to his chest and was holding a family member hostage. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old male who brandished a crowbar and moved toward officers in a threatening manner.

The officers gave the teen multiple commands to drop the crowbar, which he refused, at which point officers fired at him, striking him in the upper body.

Officers provided immediate first aid until rescue personnel arrived, but the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not clear at this time whether there was ever a hostage involved.

No officers were injured.

Police spokesman Nathaniel Probus had no information on the races of either the boy who died or the officer who fired the shot. He said the investigation is ongoing and that detectives were still at the scene Friday afternoon.

