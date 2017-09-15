St. Benedict’s Oktoberfest kicks off Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — St. Benedict Catholic Church is kicking off its annual Oktoberfest Friday afternoon.

There will be dozens of beers from all over the world, as well as wine, German food, a stein-holding competition, lederhosen and live music at the church, located at 300 N. Sheppard Street.

The event, which is free, will be held on Friday, 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon – 6 p.m.

For more information, visit here.

