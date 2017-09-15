Positively Richmond: Roll up your sleeves for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — It has been almost two years since Iris Jacobs passed away from cancer, but her positive spirit is never too far from her mother, Deb Jacobs.

“This is hers,” Deb lovingly touches the charm bracelet on her wrist. “This is my way of being with her. And these are her shoes, and she made these earrings.”

While the pain of losing Iris is still fresh, Deb’s heart is full thanks to the generosity of strangers who rolled up their sleeves during her daughter’s two-year battle.

“Blood was life for us, it really was,” Deb remembers. “If it wasn’t for blood and all of the donations, we would have lost her much sooner.”

Red blood and platelets were medicine for Iris, like so many other young patients.

Harvey and Irma are making headlines throughout September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Deb sees parallels between the hurricanes and pediatric cancer.

“It comes out of nowhere,” she says. “No one expects it, no one is prepared for it.”

As supporters show up at blood donor centers following the hurricanes, Deb reminds the community that young patients in the battle for their lives are an ongoing reason to give right here in Central Virginia.

“That’s an hour to show up, give blood, give platelets,” Deb explains. “Go home, be a hero. It’s such a simple way to make a difference.”

Midas of Richmond is holding a blood drive on Saturday, September 16 from 8:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at these locations:

— 11463 West Broad Street

— 10160 Hull Street Road

— 1400 Boulevard, Colonial Heights

Anyone interested in giving the gift of life can also make an appointment at the following Virginia Blood Services donor centers:

— 12212 Bermuda Crossroads Lane, Chester

— 9200 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 100, Richmond

— 4040 Cox Road, Glen Allen

— 2825 Emerywood Parkway, Richmond

Donors who take part in this weekend’s promotion qualify for a free oil change at Midas of Richmond.

Virginia Blood Services says one donation can save three lives.

