Parking restrictions go into effect Friday ahead of possible Saturday protests on Monument Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parking restrictions begin Friday morning on Monument Avenue and downtown ahead of the possible protests on Saturday. The restrictions will be in effect through Saturday night.

Monument Avenue

Richmond Police said the no parking zones will be designated starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 11 p.m. Saturday for the following areas:

• Monument Avenue between North Lombardy Street and North Meadow Street

• North Allen Avenue between West Grace Street and Park Avenue

• West Grace Street westbound between North Allen Avenue and North Lombardy Street

• West Grace Street east bound between North Allen Avenue and North Meadow Street

Richmond Coliseum Area

No parking zones will be designated beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 11 p.m. Saturday for the following roads:

East Leigh Street in both directions between North 4 th and 8 th streets

and 8 streets North 8 th Street between North 7 th and 9 th streets

Street between North 7 and 9 streets East Clay Street between North 7th Street and 9th streets

Richmond Coliseum Tunnel – No parking zones will be designated beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 to 11 p.m.

