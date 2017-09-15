Parking restrictions go into effect Friday ahead of possible Saturday protests on Monument Ave.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Parking restrictions begin Friday morning on Monument Avenue and downtown ahead of the possible protests on Saturday. The restrictions will be in effect through Saturday night.
Monument Avenue
Richmond Police said the no parking zones will be designated starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 11 p.m. Saturday for the following areas:
• Monument Avenue between North Lombardy Street and North Meadow Street
• North Allen Avenue between West Grace Street and Park Avenue
• West Grace Street westbound between North Allen Avenue and North Lombardy Street
• West Grace Street east bound between North Allen Avenue and North Meadow Street
Richmond Coliseum Area
No parking zones will be designated beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 to 11 p.m. Saturday for the following roads:
- East Leigh Street in both directions between North 4th and 8th streets
- North 8th Street between North 7th and 9th streets
- East Clay Street between North 7th Street and 9th streets
Richmond Coliseum Tunnel – No parking zones will be designated beginning at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 to 11 p.m.
