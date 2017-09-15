Jose re-strengthens to Category 1 hurricane; OBX prepares for storm

MIAMI (AP/WAVY) — Jose has strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane in the Atlantic, but there is no current threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory Friday afternoon that Jose had sustained winds of 75 mph and was located about 640 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and about 485 miles southwest of Bermuda. The storm was looping around in the Atlantic prior to this movement.

The storm’s track is forecast to go northward Sunday into Monday.

In the Outer Banks, visitors tell 10 On Your Side they have some anxiety about the approaching storm on the heels of two monster storms, Harvey and Irma, down south.

John Eckes, from Kitty Hawk, says he’s been through several Category 1 hurricanes before and does not typically board up his house.

“It’s the Outer Banks,” he says. That’s what happens down here. You take your chances.”

Dare County Emergency Management warns of rough surf over the weekend.

Surfers say they look forward to the bigger waves, but Rick Scott admits it is dangerous.

“The ocean is going to really kick up,” said Rick Scott, an avid surfer who has lived in Kill Devil Hills for 10 years. “It’s going to be nasty and anybody that goes in swimming they are taking their life in their own hands.”

Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reports the most likely path for Jose remains out at sea. The cone of uncertainty for Jose is right on the cusp of Cape Hatteras in the Outer Banks.

Some computer models have Jose going straight for Boston after passing this region.

Meanwhile, a new tropical depression has formed far out over the Atlantic and is expected to become a tropical storm.

Drew Pearson, emergency manager, says residents and visitors should stock up on any essentials and watch the forecast through Tuesday in case the storm track farther inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the depression’s maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph and it’s forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm later in the day or on Saturday.

Interests along the U.S. east coast from North Carolina northward should monitor the progress of #Jose through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/i8LLpnEmeo — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.