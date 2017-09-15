“Looks like a combat zone preparing for battle:” Richmond residents prepare for rallies at Lee Monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Residents living along Monument Avenue are bracing for possible demonstrations at the Lee Monument on Saturday.

Richmond Police put up barricades and blocked off parking spaces near where the rally is supposed to happen.

Resident Ellen Ryan described her neighborhood as being ‘eclectic,’ but possible rallies could change that appeal.

“I feel badly they have to waste their resources on this,” Ryan said.

James Haynes had lived near Monument Avenue for nearly 70 years and described the scene around Lee Monument as indescribable.

“Looks like a combat zone preparing for battle,” Haynes said.

A group known as the New Confederate States of America plans on rallying by the monument in what they are describing as an effort to preserve history.

Their Facebook group shows that more than 80 people plan on going to the event.

Hilton Graham lives along Monument Avenue and said he’s confident in the preparations police and city officials have made.

“[Saturday] is going to put them to a test, I believe, but I hope it doesn’t,” he said.

Rallies are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Police restricted demonstrations to three areas around Lee Monument.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

