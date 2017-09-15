Let’s Eat RVA: English muffins at Pop’s Market on Grace

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is something about fresh bread that makes every sandwich taste better. It just gives it that extra kick, and “oh so goodness”.

At Pops Market on East Grace Street, every afternoon they make the dough for their breads that they bake the following day.

Pop’s English muffins, which are huge in size, truly complete their breakfast sandwiches.

Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin, the food writer for Richmond Magazine, tackled the tough task of trying these amazing warm and buttery English muffins.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.