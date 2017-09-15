Jimer’s Frozen Custard hosting fundraiser for ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — On Friday evening, you can help 8News Anchor Morgan Dean and the American Cancer Society.

Morgan is taking part in the “Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.” He will be taking donations at Jimer’s Frozen Custard, located at 20800 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Jimer’s is matching donations up to $1000 and if you wear pink, your ice cream is half off.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.