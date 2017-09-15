Chesterfield resident hospitalized after kitchen fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield fire officials say that one person was taken to the hospital Friday for smoke inhalation treatment after a small kitchen fire.
Officials said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Luckylee Crescent.
The fire appears to have been caused by unattended cooking.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.