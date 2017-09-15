Armstrong HS relocating Saturday’s football game to Portsmouth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Possible protests in Richmond this weekend are causing a local high school football game to be relocated.

The Armstrong High School Wildcats will head to Hampton Roads to face Churchland High School on Saturday.

The Churchland Truckers had planned to come to Richmond to play but the schools agreed to relocate the game to Portsmouth, with RPS officials citing traffic concerns over the possible protests.

Portsmouth Public Schools told WVEC that Richmond Public Schools reached out to them to suggest the change of venue.

PPS officials say they have plenty of space to accommodate students and staff hosting the game that’s set to kick off at 6 p.m.

Richmond officials held a news conference on Thursday saying they are prepared for the possible protests on Monument Avenue.

Many residents and even city officials are uncertain if and how this rally may turn out this weekend. Richmond’s mayor and police chief say the city is well-prepared to handle a negative situation should one arise.

“If people are thinking of showing up this weekend, my advice is this: obey the laws and let us treat one another with respect,” Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham said.

