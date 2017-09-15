Anthem plans to reenter Virginia insurance market

RICHMOND, Va. (AP/WRIC) — Virginians are no longer at risk of not being able to buy health insurance on their own and not through an employer next year.

Health insurer Anthem announced Friday that it is reversing a decision to pull out of federal health law’s insurance marketplace and offer plans in 68 cities and counties.

Anthem said it made the decision after another health insurer announced earlier this month it was pulling back out of some Virginia markets next year, leaving about 60,000 residents of several counties and cities in Virginia with the prospect of not having any plans to buy next year.

Gov. McAuliffe said in a statement that he is grateful for the company’s decision while expressing his opinion that the president and members of Congress are “actively working to undermine the Affordable Care Act.”

“It is imperative that leaders in Washington take quick action to make sure the Marketplace in Virginia and those across the country are sustainable for years to come,” McAuliffe said.

Virginia Speaker of the House William J. Howell also expressed his gratitude, while stating his feelings that it is only a short-term solution.

“This is a positive step and we are grateful to Anthem for their continued service to our Commonwealth … [but] the Affordable Care Act is collapsing, and Congress owes the American people a solution,” Howell said in a statement.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.