Alexander Hill Jr. found guilty on all charges for 2014 murders

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg jury found Alexander Hill Jr. guilty of capital murder and arson Friday.

Hill was sentenced to three life sentences without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Pauline Wilkins, Vicki Chavis-Ansar, Tanique Chavis and Delvari Chavis.

After the guilty verdict was read and the celebrating at the courthouse was complete, the family came back to 721 Harding Street where this story began and where they say their story will continue.

“We are a strong family and my mother taught us how to love one another and we are still loving each other,” said Vanessa Washington, Pauline’s daughter.

It was April 19, 2014, when the four bodies were found inside their burning home on Harding Street.

Nearly three and a half years later, after an eight-day trial, a jury found Alexander Hill Jr. guilty.

“It’s a victory on our behalf, but still we are without four members of our family,” said Pauline’s son, Mumin Abdul Hakim Bin Chavis.

The family has filled the courtroom every day of the trial, but on Friday many of them took the stand to testify for sentencing.

Their emotions even brought the jury to tears.

“If y’all was to know them,” Mumin Chavis said. “They were loveable people and they were some of the most beautiful people you would want to meet.”

Hill also testified after the verdict, and told the jury “I had nothing to do with these murders” and “They were my family I loved them.”

Many of the 14 charges were dropped before sentencing to avoid legal issues and double jeopardy. Hill was sentenced for capital murder for the deaths of Pauline Wilkins and Vicki Ansar, capital murder for the deaths of Tonique Chavis and Delvari Chavis, arson, using profanity over the telephone, violation of a protective order, and failure to appear in court.

Hill was sentenced to three life sentences, two of which are without the option of parole. He was also given three years for the misdemeanor charges.

“He will never get out of jail,” said Petersburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Cheryl Wilson. “He will always have to think about the things that he did to this entire family and that’s what they wanted they wanted him to sit there and think about it.”

The death sentence was taken off the table before the trial began. The family said this verdict begins to bring some closure to this tragedy

Hill told his attorneys he planned to appeal, but that he wanted new attorneys to represent him.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

