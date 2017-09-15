28-year-old woman dies when car runs off road and into tree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Chesterfield County woman died Friday morning when her car ran off the roadway and into a tree.

Chesterfield County Police said the incident happened Friday morning at around 10:40 a.m. in the 10400 block of Beaver Bridge Road.

Police said that Paula Roddenberry, of the 11300 block of Winterpock Road, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 1993 Geo Prizm she was driving south on Beaver Bridge Road ran off the roadway and into a tree.

Police are still investigating the cause and circumstances of the crash at this time.

