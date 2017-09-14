Water leak impacting several buildings in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water leak on N. 10th and E. Broad Broad Streets in downtown Richmond is impacting several nearby buildings.

According to Richmond DPU’s Twitter, the water issues are at City Hall, General Assembly building, courts building and the Patrick Henry building.

8News reached out to Richmond DPU for more details and are still waiting to hear back.

Water leak 10th and Broad. Water issues at

City Hall

The General Assembly Building

The Courts Building

The Patrick Henry Building — RichmondVaDPU (@UtilityBuddy) September 14, 2017

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.