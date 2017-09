CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo shared a video of its nine-month-old red kangaroo, Shelia on Facebook.

Zoo staff say Sheila was found out of her pouch at five months old and she had an infection. Staff raised her, using a cat bed as a makeshift pouch. She is now healthy.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.