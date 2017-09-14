UVA to donate money in symbolic repayment of KKK pledge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia is donating to a medical fund for people injured during last month’s white nationalist rallies, in a rebuke of a donation the Ku Klux Klan pledged to the university nearly a century ago.

Local media report UVA President Teresa Sullivan says the donation of $12,500 is roughly equal in today’s dollars to the $1,000 the KKK pledged in 1921.

It’s not clear if the KKK made good on its pledge, but Sullivan says the university wants to acknowledge it, in a way that’s “as disagreeable as possible” for any remnants of the hate group.

The repayment is among the demands student groups have made since the August violence.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.