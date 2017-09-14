Richmond residents voice concerns at community forum regarding possible rally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds packed a church Thursday evening to voice their concerns regarding a possible rally at Robert E. Lee Memorial along Monument Avenue on Saturday.

Richmond Police held the forum to allow residents to ask questions and learn more about their tactics, should the rally get out of hand.

Resident Ann Marks said the forum was worth attending.

“I don’t feel intimidated or afraid at all,” she said. “I put my trust completely in our law enforcement here.”

Police said they want to ensure the safety of protestors and residents who live nearby.

One resident, Allen Chipman, happens to live along Monument Avenue and said he’s unsure about how Saturday will turn out.

“You really can’t plan for anything like that,” he said. “I do not feel safe, to be quite honest. I might just leave the city for the day.”

Most of the residents hope the outcome of the rally won’t be bad with the publicity it’s getting and the steps officers are taking.

