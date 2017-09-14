Richmond Raceway project will bring fans closer to drivers

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-million dollar effort to revamp part of Richmond Raceway started Thursday.

“This is going to help redefine who we are really in the sport and in this community as well,” explained Richmond Raceway President Dennis Bickmeier.

Long-time fan Tom Enroughty used a backhoe to ceremoniously break ground on the $30 million project to transform the infield. He has been watching races at RR since 1959.

“At age 16, I crawled in a tree in the back straight away and that’s how I watched the race because I didn’t have any money to get in,” said Enroughty.

The infield redesign will bring race fans closer than ever to drivers with new Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garages along with a fan viewing walkway.

“I can’t wait to see it come to life,” added Bickmeier.

According to a VCU study, Richmond Raceway’s economic impact is $467 million a year to the region. The reimagined infield is expected to boost that dollar figure significantly.

Virginia Tourism President Rita McClenny explained, “Additional visitors will come to the region and they will spend money. They’ll be spending in our restaurants, in our lodging establishment in particular and people going to various sights and attractions.”

Richmond Raceway’s modernized infield will open next September.

There is a webcam where you can watch the project’s progress.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.