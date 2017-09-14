Restaurant staff remembers man murdered in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Days after the murder of a man in Richmond, his friends are remembering his life.

Victor Harris, 57, was shot along 5th Ave. on Saturday. He later died from his injuries the following Monday.

Employees at Dunn’s BBQ along Midlothian Turnpike said they’ll miss his work ethic and ability to help out when needed.

“He was one more piece of Dunn’s that was part of our history that is no longer in our history,” restaurant owner Stuart Martin said.

Harris worked as a line cook for Dunn’s BBQ for about 30 years.

Line cook Jeremy Jones said he had the pleasure of working next to Harris.

“It’s still unbelievable, it’s hard to get over,” Jones said.

Employees said they are disturbed by the string of shootings occurring in the city and never imagined one would directly affect them.

The ‘family’ at Dunn’s BBQ said Harris’ presence continues to live on at the hometown restaurant.

“I’m trying not to remember the bad thing, I’m trying to remember the good,” Jones said.

Richmond Police are still looking for three men who may have been involved in the shooting.

A teenage girl was also involved in Saturday’s shooting.

