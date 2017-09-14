Demonstrators cited after downtown protest of pipelines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Nineteen people were issued summons during a demonstration in protest of a proposed pipeline in downtown Richmond Thursday afternoon.

Protestors gathered at the Department of Environmental Quality’s offices at noon to protest two controversial natural gas pipelines. Richmond Police emphasized the group was in no way connected to any planned rallies or protests expected on Monument Ave on Saturday, and remained very peaceful.

According to organizers, the protestors were demonstrating against the Mountain Valley and Atlantic Coast pipelines proposed for the east coast, claiming the projects would cause significant environmental hazards.

Nineteen people were cited for obstructing free passage. Roads were closed on Main Street Downtown during the protest.

