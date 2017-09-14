Prince George County man pleads guilty to strangling girlfriend

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Prince George County man pleaded guilty Thursday to strangling his girlfriend at military housing on Fort Lee.

Court documents show that Antonio Cain, 30, was staying with his girlfriend in residential housing on Fort Lee on July 19 when he physically assaulted her.

During the assault, Cain repeatedly attempted to strangle the woman, choking her to the point of unconsciousness on two separate occasions.

Cain pleaded guilty to assault on a spouse or intimate partner by strangling or suffocation and faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison. He will be sentenced in December by a federal district court judge.

