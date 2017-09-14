Let’s Eat RVA: Bagels at Pop’s Market on Grace

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With regards to bagels, many New Yorkers will say, “you can’t make them the same here because you don’t have the water.”

There is something in the water that gives the bagel the flavor. But at Pops Market on Grace, they are making fresh bagels every day and are working to dispute that, “it’s the water” claim.

Bagels are served at Pop’s until they run out, which many days is roughly around noon.

They only serve two types of bagels right now: plain and everything — it’s what their customers want. And they serve them with either butter, cream cheese, plain, a sandwich, or you can even custom order something that you want. But whatever you choose, they are all fresh and made that day.

Watch Meteorologist Matt DiNardo and Robey Martin, the food critic for Richmond Magazine, try the bagels in the video above.

