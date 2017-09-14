Henrico police investigating suspicious backpack at West End park

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police is investigating a suspicious backpack at a West End park.

According to police, someone found the backpack in the woods Thursday morning at Dunncroft Castle Point Park, located at 4901 Francistown Road Glen Allen, near Hungary Creek Middle School.

Police say the school is not on lockdown or being evacuated, and operations are normal at the school.

Henrico’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is currently at the scene investigating and Henrico Fire is standing by as necessary.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

