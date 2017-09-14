Henrico County man charged in February murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Grand Jury met this week to indict a Henrico County man for the murder of Kenneth Bage.

Bage died in February after he was found suffering “obvious signs of trauma” back in February in the 3000 block of Briar Lane.

In addition to 1st-degree murder, Ryan Lee Dillon was charged with burglary, illegal possession of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and abduction.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

