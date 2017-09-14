FTC warns of Equifax phone scam after data breach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warns consumers of an Equifax phone scam after the recent data breach.

According to a press release, the scam asks consumers to verify account information. The FTC says that Equifax does not randomly call customers.

The FTC advises consumers to never give out personal information unless they placed the call to a trusted number. According to the press release, scammers can spoof numbers on caller ID so they can make it look like the call is falsely coming from a specific company. If it is a robocall, hang up immediately. Any number pressed on the keypad can lead to more robocalls.

If consumers gave out personal information to scammers, change passwords, account numbers and security questions. The FTC advises consumers to educate themselves on identity theft through www.identitytheft.gov, and report any potentially fake calls to the FTC here.

Information about the Equifax breach can be found here or call 866-447-7559.

