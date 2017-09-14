Downed power lines at Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford Road causing traffic backups

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Power lines are currently down on Midlothian Turnpike at Tuxford Road in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfied police says the lines were pulled down due to an accident. Crews have lowered the traffic light to reconnect the cables.

As a result, about a quarter of a mile traffic backup has formed in the area. It’s still unclear how long the repairs will take.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

