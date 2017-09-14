Alexander Hill Jr. found guilty in Petersburg quadruple murder

UPDATE: A jury found Alexander Hill, Jr. guilty on all charges Friday morning. He killed four members of one Petersburg family in 2014. Tracey Smith will have more on 8News at Noon.

___

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The jury is now deliberating in the capital murder trial against Alexander Hill, Jr.

The defense only called one witness on Thursday and only questioned him for seven minutes.

The jury was then narrowed down to 12, then given 43 juror instructions. Just reading the instructions took the judge 30 minutes.

The prosecution and defense each spent about an hour Thursday presenting their closing statements.

The jury is set to decide on 14 different charges against Alexander Hill, Jr.

They all stem from the April 2014 murders of Pauline Wilkins, Vicki Ansar, Tanique Chavis and two-year-old Delvair Chavis.

Hill is facing six capital murder charges and four first degree murder charges.

The jury also had the option to drop two of those charges to 2nd-degree murder. That’s for the deaths of Tanique and Delvair Chavis who died of smoke inhalation.

Hill is also facing charges of arson, using profane language over a telephone, violation of a protection order and failure to appear in court for a previous charge.

The prosecution called the murders intentional and they described how Pauline Wilkins and Vicki Ansar were stabbed over 30 times combined.

The defense said this case was nothing but a witch hunt and investigators failed to look at anyone besides Hill.

During closing arguments, the prosecution also brought the jury through their timeline of events, from the threats and protective orders taken out before the crime until the night it happened.

In court Thursday, the prosecution played the 911 calls that Tanique Chavis placed right before her death.

Family members in the courtroom cried as the recording played. In the recording, you can hear the sound of Pauline Wilkins moaning in the back ground after she had been stabbed. Later you can hear the screams of Vicki Ansar.

The prosecution also spent a lot of time on Alexander Hills cell phone that was allegedly found at the scene.

At 3:28 a.m. just before the 911 calls, the prosecution claims Hill sent a text message to his brother that said, “I am at my destination.”

The defense claims this phone was never at the crime scene. They claim that it may have been planted there by detectives.

They called into question multiple witness testimonies. They even claimed that Hill was never at the Waffle House in North Carolina.

The defense too referenced the 911 call and said, “Alexander Hill is not the man Tanique saw beating her mother and you must find him not guilty.”

The prosecution claims Tanique never said if she saw the man she referenced or not.

Evidence collected was called into question by the defense, and the way it was collected.

“I’m not saying you should like him,” the defense told the jury. ” We do not convict someone of killing four people because we don’t like him.”

The defense does not deny that Hill fled Petersburg, but they say he wasn’t running because of guilt.

“Alexander Hill didn’t run from the police because he was guilty. He ran because he was innocent,” the defense told the jury.

The Jury went into deliberations around 1:35 p.m. and then left the court for the evening at 5 p.m.

