2 injured in shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police said that two people were injured in a shooting Thursday evening in Richmond’s southside.

Officials said that a male and a female victim were taken to the hospital Thursday after they were found with non-life threatening shooting injuries.

The victims were found shot in the 1700 block of Rosecrest Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

If you have any information about this or any other crimes taking place in the Richmond area contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

