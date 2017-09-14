1 dead, 2 injured in Sussex County crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal accident that occurred early Thursday morning in Sussex County.

VSP says they were called to the single-vehicle accident around 6 a.m. on I-95 south, north of the 18 mile marker.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they found the driver dead and two other occupants of the vehicle suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police is still on the scene conducting their investigation. Stay with 8News on this developing story.

__

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.