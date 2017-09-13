Spiders wary of Howard’s potential this Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The No. 6 Richmond Spiders are coming off a 20-17 over then No. 25 Colgate as they get ready for their home-opener at Robins Stadium September 16th.

Their opponent the Howard Bison is led by Mike London, who led the Spiders to their only national championship in program history back in 2008 before going to be the head coach of the Virginia Cavaliers from 2010-2015.

Howard defeated UNLV in their opening season game as a 44.5 point underdog, the biggest upset in college football history.

The Spiders are aware of Howard’s confidence as a result of the marquee win. Kickoff will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday