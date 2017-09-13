Signs of ‘LOVE’ popping up all around Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg man is going above in beyond in hopes of restoring residents’ pride in their city.

Lamar Johnson and a group he organizes started making their own ‘LOVE’ signs to place all around Petersburg.

Johnson says he loves his hometown of Petersburg and wanted everyone to know why, so he had an idea.

“We’re going to put up some love signs to spread the love here to overcome all this negativity that’s going on,” Johnson explained.

Virginia tourism has set up their own love sings all around the state. Now, Johnson wants to emulate that in Petersburg.

“We choose the word ‘love’ because love can overcome negativity at any time, it really can,” he said. “And I want people to understand that when they see these love signs, I want them to know that we love you and we want you to love the city.”

Johnson and his group called ‘Petersburg Community Volunteers’ have set up five signs so far, including one that greets residents as they come off Interstate 95 into the city.

“We wanted everybody to know when you come into Petersburg, bring your love to Petersburg and let it stay here in Petersburg,” Johnson said.

Other signs are on the property where the Chavis family home once stood. The man charged with their murder, Alexander Hill Jr., is currently on trial.

“We love the Chavis family, we did that one as a surprise, they didn’t know it was coming so we did that overnight, worked very hard, blisters on everybody’s hands but we got it done,” Johnson said.

Johnson says they are not even close to spreading all the love they have for Petersburg with more signs in the work.

Johnson says if private land owners are willing to have a sign on their property they are looking for more locations and also need monetary donations to help build more.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.