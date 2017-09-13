Showtime hit ‘Homeland’ brings a touch of Hollywood to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond is getting a taste of Hollywood. This week, the Showtime hit ‘Homeland’ started filming in the area.

On Wednesday, cast and crew spent the day shooting scenes downtown inside Julep’s Restaurant.

“It’s really exciting,” local resident Alex Glover said. “I was kind of shaky when I realized it was the film crew over here which is really silly, kind of star struck.”

The avid Homeland fan managed to grab a photo of actor Claire Danes during a break in filming.

“I think it’s great for Richmond,” Magnus Johnsson said as he watched the action on Grace Street. “Just seeing a show like this that I’ve been watching on TV when it first came out on Showtime and just hearing about it coming to the city, I think it’s really exciting.”

The real excitement goes beyond giddy fans.

Cast and crew will be filming through this spring and that’s expected to bring about $75 million dollars to the community.

“People will want to come and maybe see you know where the spot was filmed or where different people in the show came to eat, so I think it will be kind of a fun positive thing for Richmond and people to come visit,” added Rachel Southard.

The Virginia Film Office says this is one of the biggest projects to land in Richmond.

It can’t disclose where the show will be shooting in the future, but if you keep an eye on social media, word gets out quickly.

