Sandston child hospitalized after accidental shooting, car crash overnight

SANDSTON, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County police are investigating after a young boy was injured in an accidental shooting and involved in a car crash in Sandston Tuesday night.

Henrico County police said the accidental shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. in a Sandston home on 6100 block of La France Road.

After the shooting, an adult was rushing the child to the hospital, when the car ran off of La France Road and crashed near I-295.

The boy was rushed to VCU Medical Center and he is expected to recover.

Henrico County Police said charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.