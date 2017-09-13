Sanders offers bill to expand Medicare to all

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Bernie Sanders is offering legislation to expand Medicare to provide health insurance for all Americans.

They would get health coverage simply by showing a new government-issued card. And they’d no longer owe out-of-pocket expenses like deductibles.

But the Vermont independent’s description of the legislation lacks specifics about how much it would cost and final decisions about how he’d pay for it.

Sanders was unveiling his bill Wednesday, the same day Republican senators were rolling out details of a last-ditch effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Sanders’ bill won’t go anywhere with President Donald Trump in the White House and Republicans controlling Congress. But it’s a touchstone for the Democratic Party’s liberal, activist base.

The Republican effort to dismantle Obama’s law is also a long shot.

