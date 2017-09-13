Protesters at UVA cover Thomas Jefferson statue with tarp; demand justice, equality

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (NEWSPLEX/WRIC) — Students, community members and social justice advocates were demanding justice and equality during a protest Tuesday night at the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the University of Virginia Grounds.

They chanted as the statue of Thomas Jefferson was covered by a black tarp.

Newsplex reports that many spoke against white supremacy and some speakers at the event called Jefferson names like “racist.” Others gave testimony on their own struggle for social justice.

The peaceful gathering also featured speakers giving motivational words.

