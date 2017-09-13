Mayor Stoney wants Richmonders to prepare for flu season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Flu season is right around the corner, and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney is already preparing.

Stoney and Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Marissa Levine got their vaccines Wednesday at the Richmond City Health District.

Got my flu shot today! *Bonus: I was given gummy bears for being a good patient pic.twitter.com/y5Q6VONDIi — Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) September 13, 2017

They wanted to make sure the public understood the importance of getting vaccinated so the virus doesn’t spread.

They urge residents to also wash their hands and practice other good hygiene techniques, in addition to getting a flu shot.

The health department says those 6-months-old and older should get vaccinated.

