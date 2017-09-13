Massachusetts man applies for job during police chase

MASSACHUSETTS (KRON) – A Massachusetts man involved in a police chase took an unexpected detour.
He walked into a business and asked for a job interview to elude officers.
According to police, the suspect allegedly ran over a trooper’s foot during a traffic stop.
Surveillance video captured the man walking into the business and asking for the manager.
A short time later, the manager led the suspect to his office where he began conducting an interview.
Officers said, the manager noticed a police dog by the window and the suspect started to worry.
Police entered the business and arrested him.
